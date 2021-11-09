SMAT 2021-22 | Vidarbha bowler Akshay Karnewar bowls four maiden overs in record-breaking T20 feat

Today at 4:40 PM
Vidarbha bowler Akshay Karnewar scripted a historic T20 world record by bowling four maiden overs, producing figures of 4-4-0-2 against Manipur in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) on Monday. A day later on Tuesday, Akshay claimed a hat-trick against Sikkim, where he ended with figures of 4-1-5-4.
During the match against Manipur in the recently concluded plate group fixture in SMAT, Vidarbha bowler Akshay Karnewar produced a magical spell, and broke the world record for the most economical figures ever bowled in T20 cricket with his bowling figures of 4-4-0-2. The 29-year-old surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan to become the first bowler to bowl four maidens from four overs in T20 cricket. Irfan had bowled three maiden overs during the 2018 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
In a Plate Group fixture between Vidarbha and Manipur on November 8, Vidarbha managed a total of 222/4 batting first. Jitesh Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 71 runs from 31 balls. Defending the target, Vidarbha bundled out the opposition for a meager total of 55. Akshay who was brought into the attack bowled four maiden overs and scalped the wickets of Sanatombaroy Laiphangbam and Johnson Singh.
During his full quota of overs, Akshay bowled both right-arm spin and left-arm spin against the Manipur batsmen.
"It's unbelievable. Not conceding even a single run in the entire match is something extraordinary and I am really feeling good," Karnewar was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Akshay continued his good form, and produced a hat-trick against Sikkim on Tuesday, November 9. Batting first, Vidarbha scored a total of 205/5 and later restricted their opposition to 75/8. The 29-year-old once again impressed everyone with his exuberant bowling performance as he dismissed four batsmen by conceding just five runs which included his hat-trick. He dismissed Codanda Ajit Karthik, captain Kranthi Kumar, and wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa off consecutive balls to achieve the feat. With his figures of 4-1-5-4 in the match, Akshay helped Vidharba to register their fifth straight win in the Plate Group.
