SMAT 2021-22 | Vidarbha bowler Akshay Karnewar bowls four maiden overs in record-breaking T20 feat

Akshay continued his good form, and produced a hat-trick against Sikkim on Tuesday, November 9. Batting first, Vidarbha scored a total of 205/5 and later restricted their opposition to 75/8. The 29-year-old once again impressed everyone with his exuberant bowling performance as he dismissed four batsmen by conceding just five runs which included his hat-trick. He dismissed Codanda Ajit Karthik, captain Kranthi Kumar, and wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa off consecutive balls to achieve the feat. With his figures of 4-1-5-4 in the match, Akshay helped Vidharba to register their fifth straight win in the Plate Group.