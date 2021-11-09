Rohit Sharma named new T20I captain, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli rested for New Zealand series

BCCI on Tuesday announced a 16-man India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand at home. As Virat Kohli's stint as India's T20I captain came to an end with the Men in Blue's exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit Sharma was named as India's new T20I captain for the series. KL Rahul has been named as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya were the major names who have been rested for the home series against New Zealand.