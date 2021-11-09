Rohit Sharma named new T20I captain, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli rested for New Zealand series

Today at 8:26 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, November 9 announced Team India's 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma was named as India's new T20I captain for the series, while Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Shami have been rested.
BCCI on Tuesday announced a 16-man India squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand at home. As Virat Kohli's stint as India's T20I captain came to an end with the Men in Blue's exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit Sharma was named as India's new T20I captain for the series. KL Rahul has been named as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the shortest format of the game. Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya were the major names who have been rested for the home series against New Zealand.
Exuberant performers in IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Avesh Khan have been named in India's 16-member squad. Notably, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to the squad after being excluded from India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel, who were the travelling reserves at the T20 World Cup have been included in the squad.
The three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 17.
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.
Priyank Panchal to lead India A consisting of Shaw, Padikkal, Saini in South Africa
The BCCI selection committee also announced the India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour, which is scheduled to begin on November 23 in Bloemfontein. The team will play three four-day matches during the tour.
India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kl Rahul
- Venkatesh Iyer
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Harshal Patel
- Avesh Khan
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Mohammed Siraj
- New Zealand Vs India
- India Vs New Zealand
- India A Vs South Africa A
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- India A Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.