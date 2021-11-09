Mohammad Hafeez opts out of Bangladesh T20Is, Iftikhar Ahmed recalled

Mohammad Hafeez has opted out of Pakistan's upcoming three-match T20I series in Bangladesh, having requested Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim to "allow youngsters opportunities to perform and gain international exposure". Batting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has been recalled to the 18-member squad.

Hafeez will be replaced by batting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, who had narrowly missed out of the T20 World Cup selection.

“The only change in the side that has qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals is of Mohammad Hafeez who, following discussions with Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim, has opted out so that younger batters can get opportunities to perform and gain international experience and exposure,” PCB said in a release.

Matthew Hayden, who was appointed as the team’s batting mentor ahead of the T20 World Cup, will be unavailable for the tour due to prior commitments, while Vernon Philander will stay for the T20I series and the first of two Tests.

Each of the three T20Is will be played at Dhaka’s Shere Bangla National Stadium on November 19, 20 and 22 respectively, followed by a two-match Test series, beginning November 26 in Chattogram.

Pakistan have had an unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup 2021, and will now take on Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, November 11.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali , Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (interim head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Vernon Philander (bowling consultant; 3 T20Is and 1st Test), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Col (retd) Muhammad Imran (Security Manager), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor) and Malang Ali (Masseur)