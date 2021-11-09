IPL 2022 | Sanjay Bangar named RCB head coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have appointed Sanjay Bangar as the team head coach for the next two IPL seasons. Bangar will take over from Mike Hesson, who will continue in the setup as Director of Cricket Operations, after having served as the head coach during the IPL 2021 UAE leg.

Sanjay Bangar has been named the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next two IPL seasons. Bangar, who had served as the team’s batting consultant during IPL 2021, will take over from Mike Hesson, who had filled in for Simon Katich during the tournament’s second half in the UAE. Katich had opted out of the IPL 2021 second half with personal reasons.

Bangar, who represented India in 12 Tests and 15 ODIs, has been a much sought after coach for the last decade or so. He had served as the batting coach for the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise in 2010. In 2014, he served as Punjab Kings’ assistant coach before taking over from from Darren Lehmann in the same season, and guided the team during their only run to the final. He was at the help for PBKS till 2016.

Bangar served as India's batting coach from 2014, before he was replaced by Vikram Rathour in 2019. The former India all-rounder was head coach of the Indian team during their 2016 Zimbabwe tour.

"RCB has been committed to its philosophy of supporting and grooming talents from within the team and appointing Sanjay Bangar is the reflection of that belief,” said Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore. “Sanjay Bangar has been part of our support staff as a batting consultant and brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and batting coach, having worked extensively with the Indian cricket team.

“Sanjay has been chosen to be the head coach following a rigorous and robust selection procedure. We are confident that he will be able to bring his experience to the fore and maximize the potential of the squad. I congratulate Sanjay on this appointment and wish him all the best as we embark on this new chapter."

Bangar looked forward to working with “exceptional and talented members” in the RCB squad.

"It's an honor and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of Head Coach. I have worked with some exceptional and talented members in the squad and can't wait to take this team to the next level. There's a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL Mega Auctions and the season following it, but I'm sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe."

The Virat Kohli led side had qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs, where they were knocked out after defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.