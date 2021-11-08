WATCH | James Pattinson gives a nasty blow to Daniel Hughes during the Sheffield Shield match

Today at 5:58 PM
During the latest Sheffield Shield battle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victorian pacer James Pattinson’s wayward throw accidentally hit the foot of New South Wales’ Daniel Hughes. Pattinson immediately put his hand up to apologize as the batsman limped away to recover from the nasty blow.
Daniel Hughes managed to frustrate the Victorian bowlers with a brilliant knock of 89 not out, and James Pattinson unleashed his ferocious bowling with quick yorkers and bouncers to dismiss the batsman. During the final over before the tea, Daniel Hughes pushed a full delivery back at Pattinson, and the Victoria bowler collected the ball and threw it towards the stumps at the striker’s end, but his inaccurate throw hit on the batsman's foot. Hughes, who was seen in pain turned his back, removed his helmet and bat, and limped away to recover from the nasty blow from Pattinson.
After recovering from the blow, Hughes faced up to Pattinson, who delivered another bouncer to the left-hander.
Ouch!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2021
Daniel Hughes 71* (283) continues to defy Victoria despite copping this throw from James Pattinson in the second session #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/ChTkupId1n
