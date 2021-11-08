 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WATCH | James Pattinson gives a nasty blow to Daniel Hughes during the Sheffield Shield match

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    James Pattinson gave a nasty blow to Daniel Hughes during the Sheffield Shield match

    | Courtesy - Getty

    WATCH | James Pattinson gives a nasty blow to Daniel Hughes during the Sheffield Shield match

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:58 PM

    During the latest Sheffield Shield battle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Victorian pacer James Pattinson’s wayward throw accidentally hit the foot of New South Wales’ Daniel Hughes. Pattinson immediately put his hand up to apologize as the batsman limped away to recover from the nasty blow.

    Daniel Hughes managed to frustrate the Victorian bowlers with a brilliant knock of 89 not out, and James Pattinson unleashed his ferocious bowling with quick yorkers and bouncers to dismiss the batsman. During the final over before the tea, Daniel Hughes pushed a full delivery back at Pattinson, and the Victoria bowler collected the ball and threw it towards the stumps at the striker’s end, but his inaccurate throw hit on the batsman's foot. Hughes, who was seen in pain turned his back, removed his helmet and bat, and limped away to recover from the nasty blow from Pattinson.

    After recovering from the blow, Hughes faced up to Pattinson, who delivered another bouncer to the left-hander.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down