T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah gives Jan Frylinck a lifeline with missed run-out

Frylinck jammed a yorker-length delivery back to Bumrah, and the Indian pacer did a great effort to stop the ball with his right hand. However, Bumrah, who collected the ball failed to hit the stumps and missed running out the batsman. The batsman was well down the crease, and even gave up as the throw went past the stumps, but Frylinck was given a lifeline with the missed run-out.