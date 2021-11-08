T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah gives Jan Frylinck a lifeline with missed run-out

Today at 9:13 PM
During the match between India and Namibia on Monday in Abu Dhabi, Jasprit Bumrah missed an easy run out to dismiss Jan Frylinck in his final over of the match. Frylinck tried to drive away Bumrah's delivery, and the Indian pacer stopped the ball with his right hand, but failed to hit the stumps.
Frylinck jammed a yorker-length delivery back to Bumrah, and the Indian pacer did a great effort to stop the ball with his right hand. However, Bumrah, who collected the ball failed to hit the stumps and missed running out the batsman. The batsman was well down the crease, and even gave up as the throw went past the stumps, but Frylinck was given a lifeline with the missed run-out.
India restricted Namibia to 132/8 after a disciplined bowling performance from the spin bowlers. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each, whereas pacer Jasprit Bumrah clinched two.
Epic throw by Bumrah!😂😂
November 8, 2021
Rolf!
Bumrah missed it this time pic.twitter.com/w1sBuilzk5— Mr. Critic 2️⃣.0️⃣🎭 (@ChiragA45) November 8, 2021
Lol! He would have never played one game of ot!😂😂
Pitthu nhi khela yaar Bumrah ne kbhi? 😹 #NAMvIND— 1Common Man (@1CommonMan_) November 8, 2021
Hahaha! Missed an easy opportunity!😂😂
That throw from bumrah sums it all up— ani (@DanceEatRepeat) November 8, 2021
Looked so funny!
Hahahahahahahaha Bumrah misses 😂😂😂— Haris Ahmed (@iharis_) November 8, 2021
No comments!
Polio Bumrah misses the target. Not everyone can be like Hassan Ali #IndiaVsNamibia 😅😜😂— Mir Aabid (@Listenaabid) November 8, 2021
It was so close!
Two Misses in one ball... Dei Bumrah— rohit 🖤( 🇦🇺🦘 FTW) (@jrohit_tweets) November 8, 2021
:|
Polio Bumrah— Umer Butt (@UmerBut70056756) November 8, 2021
May be!
What a throw Bumrah— #FreeTibet Saurabh (@gaursaurabhgaur) November 8, 2021
That's why you missed the semi finals
Completely Mediocre performance @Dream11
Hahaha! Yeah!
Bumrah missing all three stumps just about sums up India's game today and this tournament.— Arya Stark ~ IND🇮🇳 (@its_aryastarkk) November 8, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.