    T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah gives Jan Frylinck a lifeline with missed run-out

    Jasprit Bumrah missed an easy run out chance to dismiss Jan Frylinck

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:13 PM

    During the match between India and Namibia on Monday in Abu Dhabi, Jasprit Bumrah missed an easy run out to dismiss Jan Frylinck in his final over of the match. Frylinck tried to drive away Bumrah's delivery, and the Indian pacer stopped the ball with his right hand, but failed to hit the stumps.

    Frylinck jammed a yorker-length delivery back to Bumrah, and the Indian pacer did a great effort to stop the ball with his right hand. However, Bumrah, who collected the ball failed to hit the stumps and missed running out the batsman. The batsman was well down the crease, and even gave up as the throw went past the stumps, but Frylinck was given a lifeline with the missed run-out.

    India restricted Namibia to 132/8 after a disciplined bowling performance from the spin bowlers. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each, whereas pacer Jasprit Bumrah clinched two.

