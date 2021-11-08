T20 World Cup | 'Rohit Sharma has been looking on anyway', says Virat Kohli dropping hint at India’s next T20I captain

Today at 7:37 PM
Ahead of India's final fixture at the marquee event against Namibia on Monday in Dubai, Virat Kohli has stated that 'Rohit has been looking on anyway', and backed the opening batsman to succeed him as the team's new T20I captain. Kohli will be playing his final match as India's T20I captain.
Ahead of India's clash against Namibia on Monday in Dubai, Virat Kohli stated that 'Rohit Sharma has been looking on anyway', and hinted that the trusted Indian opener is all set to become India's new T20I captain. After winning the toss, Kohli opted to bowl first, and stated that Rahul Chahar has replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI.
Reflecting on his stint as India's T20I captain, Kohli reckoned that it was an honour to lead the Men-in-Blue in the shorter format of the game. He further added that he always gave his best to the team.
"We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game," said Kohli before the match.
India, who are already knocked out of the tournament, did not have a great start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign as they lost the fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. Despite the victories against Afghanistan and Scotland in a huge margin, the Men in Blue did not make it into the semi-finals as they were placed third in Group 2 behind Pakistan and New Zealand.
The match against Namibia at the ICC mega event will be Virat Kohli's last outing as India's T20I captain. India's final fixture at the marquee event will also witness Ravi Shastri's last match as the head coach of the team. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as India's new head coach, and will take charge after Shastri steps down from the coaching role.
