T20 World Cup | Rohit Sharma has been looking in anyway, says Virat Kohli dropping hint at India’s next T20I captain

Ahead of India's final fixture at the Super 12 stage against Namibia on Monday in Dubai, Virat Kohli hinted that Rohit Sharma is all set to become the next T20I captain, with his statement 'Rohit Sharma has been looking in anyway'. Virat Kohli will be playing his final match as India's T20I captain.
Ahead of India's clash against Namibia on Monday in Dubai, Virat Kohli stated that 'Rohit Sharma has been looking in anyway', and hinted that the trusted Indian opener is all set to become India's new T20I captain. After winning the toss, Kohli opted to bowl first, and stated that Rahul Chahar has replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI.
"We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game," said Kohli before the match.
India, who are already knocked out of the tournament, did not have a great start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign as they lost the fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The Virat Kohli-led side made a strong comeback by defeating Afghanistan and Scotland in huge margins. However, the Men in Blue did not make it into the semi-finals as they were placed third in Group 2 behind Pakistan and New Zealand.
The match against Namibia at the ICC mega event will be Virat Kohli's last outing as India's T20I captain. India's final fixture at the marquee event will also witness Ravi Shastri's last match as the head coach of the team. Rahul Dravid has been appointed as India's new head coach, and will take charge after Shastri steps down from the coaching role.
