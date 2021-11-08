T20 World Cup 2021 | Semifinal against England will be a real tough challenge, says Adam Milne

Adam Milne labelled England as an extremely strong white-ball outfit, and added Eoin Morgan’s men will present a tough challenge in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, November 10. New Zealand secured their semi-final berth with an eight-wicket win over Afghanistan on Sunday.

New Zealand registered a clinical eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in their last T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s fixture in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, which marked the exit of their opponents as well as India. They’ll now be up against Eoin Morgan’s England in the first semifinal at the same venue on Wednesday.

England topped Group 1 with four dominant wins, before going down to South Africa by 10 runs in a high-scoring affair in Sharjah on Saturday. They have an injury concern over Jason Roy, who’s further participation in the competition is in doubt, after retired hurt with a calf injury during the chase.

Adam Milne however, felt England are still a strong outfit, even if they turn up without the services of their experienced opener.

"I think when you look at the England order, they've got guys that can easily slot in to open," Milne said after New Zealand’s win against Afghanistan.

"Jonny Bairstow has opened before. So I think whatever team they have coming out against us, it's going to be a really strong team. We'll have to be right on the mark."

"Obviously, they're a world-class team that's sort of proven over the last few years that in white-ball competitions they're extremely strong."

Milne, who returned 1/17 from his four overs against Afghanistan, highlighted England’s all-round strength, and hailed Adil Rashid as one of the best bowlers in the shortest version.

"They've got a powerful batting order and a very skilled bowling group. We know it's going to be a real tough challenge.

"But saying that, we've also got a really good group with some really skilled bowlers, seamers and spinners and a really good batting group. We're confident we can go out and beat anyone in this tournament.

"They've got some extremely skilled players. Rashid Khan's one of the best bowlers, if not the best bowler, in T20 cricket.

"They're an incredibly talented group, and I only see them continuing to develop and become better and better.”