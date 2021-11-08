T20 World Cup 2021 | Jason Roy ruled out of T20 WC with calf injury

Jason Roy has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2021 due to a calf injury, which he sustained during the game against South Africa on Saturday. The opening batsman looked to be in a lot of pain as he was seen walking with crutches after retiring hurt on 20 from 15 balls.

Roy, who featured in five matches for England at the marquee event, scored 123 runs at an average of 24.5. He will now be replaced in the squad by James Vince, who was a travelling reserve in the England team. Roy’s injury will be a second major blow for England as they have already lost the services of Tymal Mill, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

"I’m gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us," Roy said in a statement.