T20 World Cup 2021 | India need to identify batsmen who can bowl for the next World Cup, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes that India should look for batsmen who can bowl as it will give flexibility in terms of bowling options ahead of the next year's T20 World Cup in Australia. Laxman also added that the bowlers who can bowl quick will be effective in the playing conditions Down Under.

With New Zealand winning their last Super 12 fixture against Afghanistan on Sunday, India fell out of the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal race. Virat Kohli had already announced that he will be leaving T20I captaincy after the tournament and changes are expected in the teamn setup. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are two probable candidates to take over as T20I captain according to several reports.

India lacked a sixth bowling option in the tournament, with Hardik Pandya struggling with his fitness currently.

With the next edition of the tournament in Australia less than a year away, VVS Laxman feels that India should identify some batsmen who can bowl few overs to lend the side a sixth or seventh bowling option.

"The other important aspect is to identify batsmen who can bowl because we've seen that if you have the sixth or seventh bowling option, the captain will definitely not be under pressure. We know Hardik Pandya has been struggling with his fitness. So, get a couple of batsmen who can also take two overs, that will be very critical for the World Cup in Australia," Laxman said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

He also said that the bowlers who can bowl quick are going to be effective on quick and bouncy Australian wickets.

"Yeah I think it is very important to identify a couple of bowlers who bowl quick because the conditions in Australia will be totally different, where I'm not sure the ball will swing too much. But having someone who can bowl quick, extract the bounce and pace of that wicket and at the same time can use the variations because you want someone who can also finish off the innings well with the ball," he stated.

Laxman further believed that Ishan Kishan can put a strong case as an India opener in future, given his recent IPL exploits. Kishan has been a prime force for Mumbai Indians in recent years, and he was at his best in 2020, when he scored 516 runs at 57.33 from 14 matches.

"I think that he is a very talented player. Ishan Kishan is someone who uses the power play field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket. Having said that, as Virat Kohli relinquishes his captaincy after that the choice will be Rohit Sharma, he is most destructive and consistent to win matches for India in that position where he goes in as an opener and then KL Rahul we know what a talent he is and what a match-winner he is.

"So, how can you disturb these two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan? So that's probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee.”

India will face Namibia in their last Super 12s fixture in Dubai on Monday, November 8.