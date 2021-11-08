T20 World Cup 2021 | India don't play fearless brand of cricket in ICC events, says Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes that India don’t play a fearless brand of cricket in ICC tournaments, following their early exit from T20 World Cup 2021. India's semifinal hopes were shattered after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday. They will face Namibia in final Super 12s match on Monday.

India did not have a great start to their T20 World Cup 2021, as they lost their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The Men in Blue went down to Pakistan by 10 wickets in Dubai, which was their first defeat to sub-continent rivals in World Cups. Against New Zealand at the same venue, India could manage only 110/7 in 20 overs, which was chased without much fuss. The resounding defeats in the first two outings affected their Group 2 standings, and dented net run-rate early in the Super 12 stage.

The Virat Kohli-led side won handsomely against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia and their hopes were pinned on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand to give them an outside chance. However, the Black Caps marched to the semi-finals with an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan on Sunday, which was their fourth successive win of the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that India doesn’t play the fearless brand of cricket they should in ICC events.

"You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that's holding India back in ICC events. They don't quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented," Nasser Hussain said in an interaction with t20worldcup.com

Hussain lauded Pakistan’s performance in the opening fixture, and reckoned that India’s 10-wicket loss to the Babar Azam-led side was a massive setback for the team. He further added the inclusion of Hardik Pandya as a batsman in the playing XI altered the balance of the team.

"I had them as favorites. They had been playing IPL here, are a star-studded side," said Hussain, who is on commentary duties in the competition. "They got a setback in that first game. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out. That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order don’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting.

“I see India as a very talented side but sometimes selection wise Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one."

India will face Namibia in their last Super 12s fixture in Dubai on Monday, October 8.