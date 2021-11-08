T20 World Cup 2021 | I'd urge fans to continue to be proud of Indian team, says Gautam Gambhir

“Before we take them to the cleaners, please pause and think that all these games were played in a bio-secure bubble. I know a few individuals who were petrified answering their doorbell when Covid-19 was at its peak, leave alone stepping out to work. But players were training at home, taking flights, quarantining in a hotel room, living a bubbled life to play and entertain you and me. Yes, they are paid handsomely and it's a professional world out there. How about just saying, 'well tried, boys'."