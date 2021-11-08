T20 Word Cup | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant takes a fine catch after disappointing Ravi Ashwin in previous delivery

Today at 8:53 PM
During the match between India and Namibia, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen disappointed after Rishabh Pant failed to collect a ball in his third over of the match, and the delivery went for five wides. However, Pant took a sharp catch in the very next ball off Ashwin to dismiss Gerhard Erasmus.
November 8, 2021
Super sharp catch!
Edge and taken by Rishabh pant bowled by Ashwin #Ashwin #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/h9iWd1OlgJ— Arpan Roy 🇮🇳 (@arpanroy_) November 8, 2021
He was not moving after the catch!😂
Rishab pant took that catch 😂— Cricket Fan (@Srushtipb) November 8, 2021
Great spell by R Ashwin!
Ashwin gets 5th wkt.. good sharp catch by Pant. More wkts now— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) November 8, 2021
Yeah!
And people were doing Pant vs Ashwin...........— Harsh Deshwal (@IamHarshDeshwal) November 8, 2021
Takes a stunning catch today against Namibia!
pant missed a stumping against scotland— Sriraam07 (@sriraam_7) November 8, 2021
You can't laugh at that catch toh!😂
🤣🤣— Yashveer 🦘🇦🇺 (@71stcentury) November 8, 2021
Nope! He's the best!
Show me better off spinner than ashwin atm— Unknown🔔 (@realsunny158) November 8, 2021
Yes! They are back!
Is Ashwin-Jadeja combination back in white ball cricket? #AskStar #IndvsNam #T20WorldCup @StarSportsIndia @cricketaakash @jatinsapru— Vishal Upadhyay (@vishalupadhyaay) November 8, 2021
