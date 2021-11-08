 user tracker image
    T20 Word Cup | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant takes a fine catch after disappointing Ravi Ashwin in previous delivery

    |

    Ravichandran Ashwin scalped three wickets against Namibia on Monday in Dubai.

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:53 PM

    During the match between India and Namibia, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen disappointed after Rishabh Pant failed to collect a ball in his third over of the match, and the delivery went for five wides. However, Pant took a sharp catch in the very next ball off Ashwin to dismiss Gerhard Erasmus.

    Luck offers Rishabh Pant all the time!😂

    Super sharp catch!

    He was not moving after the catch!😂

    Great spell by R Ashwin!

    Yeah!

    Takes a stunning catch today against Namibia!

    You can't laugh at that catch toh!😂

    Nope! He's the best!

    Yes! They are back!

