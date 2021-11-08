Australian cricketers to be fully vaccinated by November end

Today at 3:58 PM
Cricket Australia (CA) have declared that its players will be fully vaccinated by the end of November, with every professional cricketer in the country have already had at least their first vaccination dose COVID-19. The Australian cricketers on national contracts were fully vaccinated by September, whereas 97% of the domestic players have received a second dose of the vaccine.
CA Chief Executive Nick Hockley stated that the medical team of the cricket board have been working very hard for the last 18 months. He further confirmed that the players on national contracts are 100% fully vaccinated.
"Everyone is showing great leadership. We are 100% fully vaccinated for both male and female international players. And then we are at 100% the first dose for our domestic playing group," Hockley told AAP.
"There has been a big education program, our medical advisors have run workshop sessions for staff and players. It's symptomatic of the whole last 18 months."
Victoria was the first state in Australia to introduce vaccine mandates for athletes in October. The state hosts professional soccer, cricket, Australian rules football, and rugby teams, and its capital city Melbourne hosts the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam.
The men's national team have qualified for the semi-final at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, where they will be up against Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday, November 11.
