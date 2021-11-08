Australia set to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

Australia is set to tour Pakistan in March-April 2022 for three Tests, three ODIs and a one off T20I, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, November 8. It will be Australia’s first tour of the country since 1998, when they had won 1-0 and 3-0 in three Tests and as many ODIs.

Australia will tour Pakistan for an all-format tour next March-April, which marks their first tour of the country since 1998. The two teams will play three Tests in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively, with the first Test beginning March 3.

The teams will then contest in three ODIs between March 29 and April 2 and a T20I on April 5, with all white-ball games to be hosted by Lahore.

"It pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.

"Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore."

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said that the committee would continue to monitor players safety and welfare in coordination with the PCB to ensure a smooth conduct.

"The safety and welfare of our players and staff remains our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant agencies to ensure that appropriate and sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour," Hockley said.

The tour comes as a huge news for PCB, after New Zealand and England had called off their trips to the country earlier this season.

Australia and Pakistan will face off in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday, November 11.

Complete schedule

March 3-7: First Test, Karachi

March 12-16: Second Test, Rawalpindi

March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore

March 29: First ODI, Lahore

March 31: Second ODI, Lahore

April 2: Third ODI, Lahore

April 5: Only T20, Lahore