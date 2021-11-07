WATCH | Liam Livingstone hits T20 World Cup 2021's longest six off Kagiso Rabada in Sharjah

On the first ball of the 16th over from South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, England batsman Liam Livingstone stuck biggest six of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Liam Livingstone picked the full length delivery from Rabada early and sent it flying over the cow corner for a 112 metres maximum.

The gigantic hit from the right-hander was good enough to pip Andre Russell's 111 metres biggy which came during the day game between West Indies and Australia. The six was hit in similar fashing off Mitchell Starc's bowling at the Dubai International cricket Stadium.

Despite the valiant efforts of the two batters, West Indies lost to Australia by 8 wickets in Dubai, and England suffered their first defeat of the tournament by going by 10 runs at the Sharhaj Cricket Stadium.

After hitting the 112 metres six, Livingstone hit two more consecutive sixes of Rabada to make it three in a row. The pacer, however, redeemed himself in the final over by becoming the first South African to take a hat-trick in white-ball cricket.

Livingstone scored 28 off 17 in England's 190-run chase against South Africa and was dismissed by Dwaine Pretorius in the 19th over.

England lost the match but finished first in the Group 1 Super 12 points table and qualify for the semi-finals. The Eoin Morgan-led team will face the team which will finish second in Group 2.