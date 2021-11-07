Twitter reacts as India crash out of T20 World Cup 2021 as New Zealand beat Afghanistan to enter semi-final

Today at 6:39 PM
India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. With the win, New Zealand have become the fourth and final team after Pakistan, England and Australia to qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on November 10 and 11.
India were hoping for an Afghanistan win to stay alive in the ICC showpiece event which will conclude in Dubai on November 14. India, who play against Namibia in the final Super 12 fixture on Monday, had leapfrogged both New Zealand and Afghanistan in terms of the Net Run Rate (NRR) following their emphatic 8-wicket win in just 6.3 overs against Scotland on Friday.
After winning five out of their six matches, New Zealand are expected to finish second in the Group 2 and will face England in the semi-finals. Group 2 table-toppers Pakistan are expected to face off against Australia in the final four.
Afghanistan, who managed to beat Scotland and Namibia, could manage to put only 124 runs on the board. Najibullah Zadran top-scored for the team with 48-ball 73 but other around him failed to contribute. Trent Boult picked three wickets, while his new ball partner Tim Southee two.
Kane Williamson was prolific in another low-scoring run chase. The Kiwi captain scored 40 unbeaten runs of 42 balls, and was very well complemented by Devon Conway (36*) as the Kiwis won with 11 balls to spare.
