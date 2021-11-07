T20 World Cup | Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls ‘Cricket Pakistan’ during Afghanistan vs New Zealand clash

Today at 6:56 PM
Cricket Pakistan official Twitter tried trolling India during the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Cricket Pakistan' tweeted "How are you feeling, Indian fans?". Replying to it, Wasim Jaffer commented that "Had a heavy lunch between 12-1, still feeling full."
India's semi-final hopes had taken a major hit after 10 and 8 wickets defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The Virat Kohli-led side bounced back with two back-to-back wins against Afghanistan and Scotland but had their eyes set on the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday.
The whole of India was backing Afghanistan to beat New Zealand as that would have made India's entry into the final four stage of the tournament a certainty. A win against Namibia on Monday is all what India would have wanted. However, following New Zealand's 8-wicket win, the final fixture of the Super 12 is now just a dead rubber and a formality.
New Zealand, who joined England, Australia and Pakistan in the final four, were off to a good start straight away in Abu Dhabi. Trent Boult and Tim Southee came down hard to take three wicktets in the Powerlay overs. Najibullah Zadran (73 off 48) was the lone warrior for Afghanistan who posted 124/8 in 20 overs.
Cricket Pakistan enquired Indian fans about their "feelings" at the time when Afghanistan were reeling at 19 for 3 in 5.1 overs.
However, former India crickter Wasim Jaffer gave a sharp reply to the tweet and wrote, "Had a heavy lunch between 12-1, still feeling full."
Had a heavy lunch between 12-1, still feeling full 😉 #NZvsAfg #T20WorldCup https://t.co/wJ58RUSnh0— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 7, 2021
India will face Namibia in Dubai on Monday before flying back home to gear up for the 3-match T20I and 2-match Test series against New Zealand from November 17.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Wasim Jaffer
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.