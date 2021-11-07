T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Pakistan march into semi-finals unbeaten after win over Scotland

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Pakistan registered a thumping 72-run victory against Scotland on Sunday in Sharjah, and have marched to the semi-final with five successive victories at the Super 12 stage. For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik scored brisk fifties and helped their side to reach 189/4 in the match.
After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first, and opener Mohammad Rizwan (15) partnered for a 35-run stand along with Babar Azam before the former fell to Hamza Tahir in the seventh over. Fakhar Zaman, who walked out to bat at No.3 could not contribute much to the Pakistan innings as he could manage only 8 runs off 13 balls.
However, Mohammad Hafeez smashed 31 off 19 balls and accelerated the innings in the middle overs before he departed in the 15th over. Captain Babar Azam stood solid at one end, and scored a 47-ball 66 before his dismissal in the 18th over. At the end of the innings, Shoaib Malik stole the show as he smashed an unbeaten 54 off 18 and guided his side to 189/4. Notably, Malik's 18-ball 54 is the joint-fastest in the T20 World Cup 2021. For Scotland, Chris Greaves scalped two wickets, while Hamza Tahir and Safyaan Sharif clinched one wicket each.
In pursuit of 190 runs, Scotland was restricted to 117/6 after a disciplined bowling performance from the Pakistan spinners. Shadab Khan scalped two wickets by conceding only 14 off his four overs, while Imad Wasim gave away just 17 runs in his full quota of overs. Pacers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi clinched one wicket each and helped their side to claim their fifth straight win at the Super 12 stage. For Scotland, Richie Berrington ( 54* off 37 balls) was the lone warrior for his side.
Pakistan will face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on November 11.
