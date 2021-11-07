T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts as Pakistan march into semi-finals unbeaten after win over Scotland

However, Mohammad Hafeez smashed 31 off 19 balls and accelerated the innings in the middle overs before he departed in the 15th over. Captain Babar Azam stood solid at one end, and scored a 47-ball 66 before his dismissal in the 18th over. At the end of the innings, Shoaib Malik stole the show as he smashed an unbeaten 54 off 18 and guided his side to 189/4. Notably, Malik's 18-ball 54 is the joint-fastest in the T20 World Cup 2021. For Scotland, Chris Greaves scalped two wickets, while Hamza Tahir and Safyaan Sharif clinched one wicket each.