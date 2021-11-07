T20 World Cup 2022 | 8 teams confirmed for the Super 12, West Indies and Sri Lanka to play qualifying round

Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets on Saturday and that led in some shuffle in the latest rankings. Post the defeat, West Indies slipped to 10th place in the ranking and that worked in favour of Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers climbed up to the 8th place and ensured a confirmed spot in the Super 12 stage of the next edition. The cut-off date for the qualification to Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022 is November 15 and these eight teams have done enough to ensure that they will not slip below the eighth position till then.