T20 World Cup 2022 | 8 teams confirmed for the Super 12, West Indies and Sri Lanka to play qualifying round

India, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the eight teams who are all assured of a spot in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2022. West Indies and Sri Lanka will have to go through qualifying round to enter the Super 12 stage in next edition.
T20 World Cup 2021 has been a impressive competition so far with some quality cricket on display. The teams are working hard to win the silverware but with an eye on the next edition of the tournament.
The top eight teams in the rankings directly qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played in Australia. Prior to the game between Australia and West Indies, six teams - England , Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia had already booked themselves a birth in the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022.
Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets on Saturday and that led in some shuffle in the latest rankings. Post the defeat, West Indies slipped to 10th place in the ranking and that worked in favour of Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers climbed up to the 8th place and ensured a confirmed spot in the Super 12 stage of the next edition. The cut-off date for the qualification to Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022 is November 15 and these eight teams have done enough to ensure that they will not slip below the eighth position till then.
Defending champions West Indies were the automatic qualifiers in this edition but they will be battling with several other teams in qualifying round to make it to the Super 12 next time. Also , Sri Lanka, will appear in the qualifying round for the second straight edition.
