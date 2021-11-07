T20 World Cup 2021 | Looking forward to face England, says Kane Williamson as New Zealand enter semi-finals

"It was a strong performance. They have got match-winners in all departments. It was nice to set the tone with the ball straight up, restrict them to a below-par score on a 150-155 surface. In second innings, we tried to suck things up and get as close as we could. We would have batted first today. We know we have another strong challenge coming up but really pleasing outing for the team. The fielding was outstanding. With the day games, it's important to set the tone in the park and bring that energy. England are a very strong side, for us it's important to keep learning and focus on the cricket that we want to play. We are looking forward to the occasion," Kane Williamson said after the match.