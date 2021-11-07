T20 World Cup 2021 | Finals are all about going and expressing yourselves and we’re going to do that, says Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan has said that finals are all about going and expressing themselves and they are going to do that after his team entered semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. Morgan also revealed that they have built a core group of white-ball players for the future tournaments.

England have been in sublime form in the T20 World Cup 2021. They won four matches out of the five they played and topped the Super 12 Group 1 with the best net run rate in the group. England were looking a dominant side throughout the tournament and their only loss came against South Africa in their last fixture in Super 12 on Saturday.

Expressing his emotion on reaching the semifinals of the tournament, England captain Eoin Morgan said that the finals are about going and expressing yourselves and the team is going to do that on the field. He also added that they have built a core group of white-ball players.

“Very happy, topping the group, we know how hard it is to get through. Finals are all about going and expressing yourselves, enjoying them, so we're going to do that.We've built a core group of white-ball players, so we'll have to delve into that,” he stated in the post match press conference.

The England opener Jason Roy suffered injury while batting in the second innings. He was taken off the field after he suffered a calf injury during the chase of 190. England have been dealing with injuries coming into the tournament as Sam Curran and Jofra Archer were unavailable for the selection in the T20 World Cup squad due to injuries. Curran was ruled out of the tournament with a lower back injury while Archer suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow. Morgan revealed that the team is missing the services of Ben Stokes, Curran and Archer but the talent coming in gives them confidence.

“[Roy] We've dealt with injuries, Stokes, Curran, Archer aren't here. We do have talent coming in, so that gives us confidence,” he commented.

Bowling first against South Africa, England were not able to restrict the opposition for a low total as they managed to score a total of 189/2 in 20 overs. Chasing 190 , England batting unit came up with a collective performance. Moeen Ali scored 37 runs from 27 balls and was the highest run-scorer in the innings while Dawid Malan scored 33 runs from 26 balls. Dew also helped batsmen scoring runs. Reflecting on the fixture against South Africa, Morgan stated that the opposition batted well and the team thought they were right in it during chase. Morgan also said that the match against Sri Lanka was the toughest in Super 12 round as Tymal Mills was not able to bowl due to injury while defending the target of 164.

"I think it does a lot, thought it was a good wicket, SA came hard at us and batted well. Thought we bowled reasonably well and held them to a par score. Coming off, with the dew coming in, we thought we were right in it. Jason Roy going down doesn't help, but we thought we were right in it throughout. Every game tests us in different ways. Biggest test in group stage was Sri Lanka, having to bat first before the dew came in, then losing a bowler defending a low score,” he opined.

England will now play their semi finals against the team finishing second in the Super 12 Group 2.