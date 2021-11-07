T20 World Cup 2021 | Chris Gayle hoping to retire in front of home crowd in Jamaica

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is hoping to retire from international cricket in front of his home crowd in Jamaica. The 42-year-old played his last T20 World Cup game against Australia on Saturday, November 6 as his team crashed out of the tournament and lost their last game by eight wickets.

Gayle has been part of every T20 World Cup since 2007. He was the first player to hit a century in the history of the tournament in the first edition. He was also part West Indies' 2012 and 2016 winning side. The southpaw has scored a total of 14,321 runs in the T20 format. This tournament was abysmal for the two-time winners as they lost to South Africa, Sri Lanka, England before crashing out on Saturday .

In his last game against the Aussies, he got out on an individual score of 15 runs. In a conversation with the ICC, the 42-year-old said that it was a phenomenal career.

"It's been a phenomenal career. I didn't announce any retirement but [if] they actually give me one game in Jamaica to go in front of my home crowd, then I can say 'hey guys, thank you so much,” Gayle said in a Facebook live chat with the ICC.

"Let's see. If not, I'll announce it long time and then I'll be joining DJ Bravo in the backend and say thanks to each and everyone but I can't say that as yet."

However, the two-time T20 World Cup winner conceded that this was his last World Cup match.

"I was just having some fun today. Put everything that happened aside. I was just interacting with the fans in the stand and just having some fun seeing as it's going to be my last World Cup game. But I don't think they will allow me (on playing one more World Cup)," he said.

Gayle went onto mention the heart surgery he had in 2005 after having irregular heartbeat during the tour of Australia.

"I've been through a lot of struggle. You mentioned the heart condition but I've had a phenomenal career. I want to give thanks to actually be standing here today, aged 42 still going strong. The career has been really great. I've had a bit of hiccups here and there. I've shed blood, I've shed tears in West Indies cricket, you name it, one leg, one hand, I'm still batting for West Indies,” Gayle explained.

"It was a pleasure always to represent West Indies, I'm very passionate about West Indies. It really hurts bad when we lose games and we don't get the result and the fans [are] so [much] more very important to me because I'm an entertainer. When I don't get the chance to entertain them it really hurt me a lot. You might not that see that expression, I might not show those sort of emotions, but I'm gutted inside for the fans, and especially for this World Cup as well."

Gayle revealed that he participated in the showpiece event on the backdrop of his father’s illness.

"Most people didn't even know since the first game of the World Cup my dad has been ill so I have to rush back to Jamaica tonight, see what the doctor have to say about him. He's batting well, he's 91 years old, but he's been struggling a bit. I have to go back home,” Gayle revealed.

"Sometimes as a player we play through a lot of things and we don't really express these things. We're here to do a job. Those are the behind the scenes, what you have to deal with as a player and then come and perform."

The former West Indies skipper pointed out that he works hard on his game even though he displays his laidback attitude towards life.

"I'm a very determined person. I work hard. A lot of people don't see the hard work, but I work hard in silence. I'm a talent and I use it wisely.

"I grew up from nothing to something. I didn't have anything, I didn't have the luxury when I was growing up so I used those things to motivate me as well. Start my career, 'Mum I'll get you a house', when I make the first money, I'll buy a car. Those are the things that keep you going. With the stability and the mental strength I have, that carried me right through 20-odd years of playing for the West Indies and playing around the world as well.

"At no time I felt like I'll actually reach the bar, that I'm bigger or better than anyone else. I was very humble with it as well. I just give thanks to the almighty to actually be standing here telling you all these things," the former West Indies skipper said.