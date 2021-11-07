T20 World Cup 2021 | Afghanistan have got the raw materials to upset New Zealand, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 3:34 PM
Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that the Mohammad Nabi-led side have got the raw materials to upset the Black Caps in a must-win game. He further added that the day game in Abu Dhabi will give an extra edge to Afghanistan.
Afghanistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, and the Mohammad Nabi-led side will be eyeing at a semi-final spot at the marquee event by defeating the Black Caps by a big margin. India, on the other hand, will be hoping for an Afghanistan win before beating Namibia on Monday to reach the semi-finals. However, the match between India and Namibia will turn into a dead rubber as soon as New Zealand beat Afghanistan to join Pakistan in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that Afghanistan has got the potential talents in the squad to outplay New Zeland in their final fixture at the Super 12 stage. He further pointed out at New Zeland's struggle against Namibia in Sharjah, and stated that the Blackcaps would have been in trouble if Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Philips had failed to perform.
“It is going to be a day game at Abu Dhabi, which gives Afghanistan a sort of a reasonable advantage. I won’t say it’s an edge but they definitely have the raw materials, the stocks to upset New Zealand if things go right for them. There is a lot of raw talent in that Afghanistan dressing room,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.
“We need to understand that Afghanistan will be going into the game fancying themselves against a New Zealand that played Namibia in the last game at Sharjah. They found themselves in a bit of a hole before Neesham and Phillips recovered it for them,” he added.
The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 3:30 PM.
