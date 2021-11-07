T20 World Cup 2021 | Afghanistan have got the raw materials to upset New Zealand, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan will lock horns with New Zealand in a must-win game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, and the Mohammad Nabi-led side will be eyeing at a semi-final spot at the marquee event by defeating the Black Caps by a big margin. India, on the other hand, will be hoping for an Afghanistan win before beating Namibia on Monday to reach the semi-finals. However, the match between India and Namibia will turn into a dead rubber as soon as New Zealand beat Afghanistan to join Pakistan in the semi-finals.