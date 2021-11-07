Reports | Ravi Shastri approached by the CVC Capital to coach Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022

Today at 11:52 AM
According to a reports on Cricbuzz, Ravi Shastri and his associates have been approached by the owners of the Ahmedabad franchise for the IPL 2022. Shastri and co. are currently part of the Indian team for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE and their contracts will expire after the tournament.
The franchise is looking forward to signing Shastri as a head coach, Bharat Arun as a batting coach and R Sridhar as a fielding coach. Notably, the stints of the trio with the senior India men's cricket team is set to get over after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.
The 1983-World Cup winner has reportedly said that he wants to focus entirely on the showpiece event and has sought some time to take a call after the tournament. The report further suggested that Shastri is ready to compromise his career as a broadcaster to coach an IPL team. Shastri has been a stalwart in the field of broadcasting for more than 20 years. In fact, he was on air when MS Dhoni had that iconic six to hand India a World Cup win in 2011.
According to Cricbuzz, the 59-year-old has has got offers from numerous broadacasters, including Star Sports and Sony Sports.
Under the coaching of Shastri, India has won two consecutive Test series against Australia on their home soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Apart from that, India won the Asia Cup in 2018, they went on to play the semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2019. This is his only coaching experience he has, since 2017.
Meanwhile, the franchisee is eager to build a team culture and they are waiting for a decision to be taken on retention rules. They have been under the scrutiny since they have acquired the team for 5600 crores due to their association with a betting firm in the UK but the BCCI has cleared them. The CVC has the experience of running the sports teams across the globe. They are also looking to recruit a CEO and an administrative manager for the franchise at the earliest.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.