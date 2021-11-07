Reports | Ravi Shastri approached by the CVC Capital to coach Ahmedabad team in IPL 2022

Meanwhile, the franchisee is eager to build a team culture and they are waiting for a decision to be taken on retention rules. They have been under the scrutiny since they have acquired the team for 5600 crores due to their association with a betting firm in the UK but the BCCI has cleared them. The CVC has the experience of running the sports teams across the globe. They are also looking to recruit a CEO and an administrative manager for the franchise at the earliest.