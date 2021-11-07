No Virat Kohli in Harbhajan Singh's 'All-time T20I XI', MS Dhoni named captain

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh has omitted Virat Kohli and good friend Yuvraj Singh form his 'All-time T20I XI'. The 41-year-old has named his former India and CSK teammate MS Dhoni as the captain of the team and picked Rohit Sharma and West Indies' Chris Gayle as the two openers.

Harbhajan Singh has also included England's Jos Buttler in the eleven but as an specialist batsman. Explaining his idea behind placing Buttler at the No. 3 position, Harbhajan said, “He (Butter) is a very reliable batter and someone who can control the game once he gets set.”

Further, former Australia all-rounder Shane Waston finds himself at the No. 4 position in the lineup.

“Being an all-rounder, he (Watson) has won many matches through his batting ability and has won games with the ball as well," Harbhajan said about his former CSK teammate in a video posted by Sportskeeda.

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, famous for his innovative '360 degree' strokplay is slated to bat at number 5 in a list which has Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard at six, seven, eight respectively.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off-spinner has explained his idea behind having both Bravo and Pollard in his dream-like squad.

"The batting order can be altered and Pollard could be moved up and down the order depending on the needs of the side. Any T20 team is incomplete without Pollard.”

Further, West Indies' Sunil Narine is the only spinner in the team which has Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah as the two specialist pacers.

Harbhajn Singh All-time T20I XI:Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah