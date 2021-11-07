Jasprit Bumrah can be an option for captaincy too, opines Ashish Nehra

Virat Kohli has already announced that the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 would be his last tournament as captain of India in the shortest format of the sport. There has been a lot of discussions over who should be the next captain for India in the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are the leading candidates for the captaincy according to several reports. Also, former cricketers and pundits have named their choice of player who they want to be India’s next captain. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is new name to join the list and he has backed Jasprit Bumrah for the role.

Citing reasons behind his choice, Nehra said that Bumrah is a certainty in the team as he is always in the XI for all formats. He further added that nowhere it is written that a fast bowler can not be a captain.

"After Rohit Sharma, we are hearing the names of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul [as contenders]. Rishabh Pant has traveled around the world but has also carried drinks and has even been left out from the team before. KL Rahul returned to Test cricket because Mayank Agarwal was injured... So Jasprit Bumrah can be an option too. As Ajay [Jadeja] said, he's sturdy, a certainty in the team, and is always in the XI for all formats. It's nowhere written in the rule book that fast bowlers can't be captains," Nehra said Cricbuzz.