Ashes 2021 | Massive boost to have Ben Stokes back in squad, says Rory Burns

Ahead of the Ashes 2021, England opening batsman Rory Burns has said that Ben Stokes' return to the squad gives a massive boost to the entire team. Stokes, who took an indefinite break to recover from a finger injury and mental health issues, has been included in England's squad for the Ashes 2021.

The England cricket team last won an Ashes series in 2015 at home. The Three Lions then lost to Australia in the next edition in 2017-2018 and in 2019, despite Ben Stokes' heroics, the Joe Root-led side had to settle for a draw as Australia retained the urn.

Heading into the Ashes 2021-22, England were doubtful of Stokes' presence in the team as he took an indefinite break from cricket citing a finger injury and his mental health issues in July this year. However, the England all-rounder made himself available for the tour and was included in the squad for the five-match Test series in Australia. The 2021 Ashes is scheduled to begin on December 8 in Australia.

Meanwhile, England opener Rory Burns has stated that it is a massive boost to get Ben Stokes back in the squad.

"It's obviously a massive boost to get Stokesy back in the side," Burns said.

"You know what a good player he is. To get a bloke of his calibre back around our group is a big lift for us. It's exciting because we wanted to get out here and have the best side possible and obviously Ben adds to thatm" he added.

Talking about his return to professional cricket, Ben Stokes has said that he was aware of being a senior member of the team, adding that every member plays an equally important role.

"Although I know I'm a senior member of that team over the last few years, every member of that team is just as important as each other," Stokes stated.

"We've got the likes of Jimmy (Anderson), Broady (Stuart Broad) who have obviously been there, done that. Rooty -- fantastic leader and England's greatest-ever batter, so we've got everything to come back at Australia with what they've got."

The extended England Men's Team and the Lions squad arrived in Australia on Saturday ahead of the Ashes Series, starting on 8 December at the Gabba.

England Men's Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe will head up the Ashes preparation period until Head Coach Chris Silverwood arrives in Australia from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The playing group and management will be based on the Gold Coast for their 14-day quarantine period before moving to Brisbane to play two intra-squad warm-up matches later this month.

Members of England's Test squad, currently playing in the T20 World Cup -Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood - will travel to Australia from the UAE after the conclusion of the tournament.