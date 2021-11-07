Abu Dhabi's chief curator dies ahead of New Zealand-Afghanistan match

Mohan Singh, chief curator of Sheikh Zayed Stadium passed away in Abu Dhabi on Sunday ahead of the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the same venue. Mohan Singh moved to the UAE in September 2004 after working extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali.

Mohan Singh was the curator for Sunday’s clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. As per sources, he was found dead in his hotel room ahead of the Super 12 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“It happened today and full details will be revealed when things are more clear. It is very unfortunate,” said a source.

Mohan Singh move to the UAE in September 2004, after serving as a ground supervisor at Mohali Cricket stadium from 1994. He has also worked with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the Gulf country.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, stated that it is really shocking to hear about Mohan’s demise.

“He was a bright kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

“After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic,” Daljit said.

The ICC also condoled his death.

“We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event,” an ICC spokesperson said.

A detailed statement regarding Mohan’s cause of death is expected to be released soon.