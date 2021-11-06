WATCH | Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after taking his wicket

Today at 10:33 PM
Chris Gayle hugged Australian batsman, Mitchell Marsh, after dismissing him on the last ball of his over on Saturday in Abu Dhabi in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Australia thrashed West Indies by eight wickets as the reigning champions exited the tournament with just one win from five games.
After being asked to bat first, West Indies scored 157/7, with crucial contributions from Kieron Pollard (44), Evin Lewis (29), and Shimron Hetmyer (27). For Australia, Josh Hazelwood was the pick of the bowlers as he returned 4/39.
In reply, Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs as David Warner (89*) and Mitchell Marsh (53) scored brisk fifties and partnered for a 124-run stand. As the Caribbean side were heading to thier fourth defeat at the marquee event, captain Kieron Pollard gave the ball to Gayle, and the 42-year-old scalped the wicket of Marsh. The West Indies cricketer won the hearts of fans as he hugged the Australian batsman while he was walking back towards the dressing room.
Chris Gayle thanks Mitch Marsh for his final T20 International wicket
Earlier in the West Indies batting innings, Gayle struck two sixes to score 15 runs off 9 balls, but he dragged one onto his stumps from Pat Cummins in the third over.
