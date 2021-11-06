WATCH | Chris Gayle hugs Mitchell Marsh after taking his wicket

In reply, Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs as David Warner (89*) and Mitchell Marsh (53) scored brisk fifties and partnered for a 124-run stand. As the Caribbean side were heading to thier fourth defeat at the marquee event, captain Kieron Pollard gave the ball to Gayle, and the 42-year-old scalped the wicket of Marsh. The West Indies cricketer won the hearts of fans as he hugged the Australian batsman while he was walking back towards the dressing room.