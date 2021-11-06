Tarak Sinha, one of India’s most respected coaches, passes away aged 71

Sinha founded the Sonnet Club way back in 1969, after he was not selected for Delhi’s junior team for the CK Nayudu Trophy. With a starting batch of 20-odd students, his club didn’t get any affiliation with the Delhi and District Cricket Association before 1971. The club went on to win all major trophies over the years. It formed a rivalry with the National Institute of Sport, run by the government and had better facilities. One of the alumni of Sonnet, former India cricketer Atul Wassan had said that the club always encouraged boys from middle and lower income class families, whereas NIS catered to rich kids.