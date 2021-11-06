T20 World Cup 2021 | 'Will pack our bags and go home' – Ravindra Jadeja replies hilariously to a press conference query

Today at 11:23 AM
In a rather funny incident on Friday, Ravindra Jadeja was asked what would his team do if New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in their final Super 12s clash, to which the all-rounder responded, " We will pack our bags and go home". After a dominant win over Scotland, India's hopes rest on NZ-Afg clash.
India won the toss and asked Scotland to bat first on Friday, November 5 in Dubai. Scotland innings never took off as they kept losing wickets in the regular intervals. Only four batsmen, George Munsey (24), Calum MacLeod (16), Michael Leask (21) and Mark Watt (14) could register a double-digit score. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two and one wickets respectively. Scotland were bundled out for 85 in 17.4 overs.
While chasing the target, India had two scenarios in hand to improve their net run-rate. First scenario was to chase down the target in 8.5 overs to get past New Zealand’s net run-rate (NRR) of +1.277, while the second was to finish it in 7.1 overs to get past Afghanistan’s NRR of +1.481. KL Rahul (50) and Rohit Sharma (30) added 70 off five overs first-up to set up a win with 13.3 overs to spare.
All of India’s hopes lie on Afghanistan as they are also in contention for a semi-final spot with their last fixture against New Zealand. If Mohammd Nabi's team manages a win, they will have six points and then India would to win their last game against Namibia. However, the 2007 champions would be knocked out if New Zealand win.
Jadeja, the Player of the Match on Friday, was asked what would the team do if New Zealand win against Afghanistan to which, he hilariously replied “bag pack kar ke ghar jayenge”
"Toh phir aur bag pack karke ghar jayenge, aur kya"😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/V6DE71UcM0— Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) November 5, 2021
