T20 World Cup 2021 | 'Will pack our bags and go home' – Ravindra Jadeja replies hilariously to a press conference query

While chasing the target, India had two scenarios in hand to improve their net run-rate. First scenario was to chase down the target in 8.5 overs to get past New Zealand’s net run-rate (NRR) of +1.277, while the second was to finish it in 7.1 overs to get past Afghanistan’s NRR of +1.481. KL Rahul (50) and Rohit Sharma (30) added 70 off five overs first-up to set up a win with 13.3 overs to spare.