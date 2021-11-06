T20 World Cup 2021 | Watching India winning the 2011 World Cup changed things for me, says KL Rahul

Today at 12:12 PM
Expressing his ambition to win the World Cup for India, KL Rahul has revealed that watching MS Dhoni's India win the 2011 World Cup at home was a major inspiration. Rahul said that watching the historic moment motivated him to aim to win the World Cup and create history for the country.
India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign hasn’t been an impressive one, and their chances of making it to the semi-finals are hanging by a thread. The team will now rely on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand, which would keep their chances of entering the semi-finals alive. The tournament is also the last T20 competition for Virat Kohli as Indian captain.
KL Rahul, who registered back-to-back match-winning fifties against Afghanistan and Scotland respectively, looked back at how India's 2011 World Cup win changed things for him. Speaking on India’s historic triumph in a video shared by ICC, Rahul revealed that the event stands as a major motivation for him in seeking a World Cup glory.
"Growing up, I watched the 2011 World Cup at home, that's when we won the World Cup and things changed for me. From that day on, I was like, this is what I want to do. I want to win a World Cup for my country, win one or two or three and be part of the world cup and create history," Rahul said.
View this post on Instagram
Rahul had featured in 2019 ODI World Cup in England, and had formed a successful pairing with Rohit Sharma at the top during India's run to the semi-finals. In the ongoing competition, has smashed 140 runs in four matches at an average of 35.
India will face Namibia in their last Super 12s fixture in Dubai on Monday, November 8.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.