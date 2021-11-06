T20 World Cup 2021 | Virender Sehwag names five India players who should be groomed for next T20 World Cup

Today at 11:35 AM
Virender Sehwag has named Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer in his five-players list be groomed for the T20 World Cup 2022. The former India opener added that these players can be given opportunities in near future to gain valuable experience.
India lost their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively at the T20 World Cup 2021, before outplaying Afghanistan and Scotland. Their chances of making it to the semi-finals now depend on the Afghanistan vs New Zealand result on Sunday, with the Men in Blue rooting for the former. An Afghanistan win would present India a great chance to seal a semi-final spot, with their last fixture against Namibia on Monday.
After the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, there has been a lot of discussion around team selection and startegies. With the next T20 World Cup in Australia not too far away, Virender Sehwag has named five players who should be groomed for the competition. Sehwag named Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer as his five choices, and added that these players can be groomed to gain more experience at the highest level.
"Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and perhaps in the next world cup Ruturaj Gaikwad could be there and also Shreyas Iyer as well. These players can be groomed and given opportunities because they are the future. So, the rest of the senior players can be given a break so that these players can play in the T20 series being played at home and gain some experience and prepare themselves for the next World Cup,” he said on his show on Facebook named Virugiri.
Kishan, Yadav and Rahul are a part of the current India squad at the T20 World Cup, while Iyer is in the reserves. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had debuted in Sri Lanka earlier this year and had a stellar IPL 2021, missed out.
- Ishan Kishan
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Kl Rahul
- Shreyas Iyer
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Virender Sehwag
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- Scotland Cricket Team
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.