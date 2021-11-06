T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia storm past West Indies to inch closer to semi-finals

Today at 7:40 PM
Josh Hazlewood bagged 4/39, before David Warner and Mitchell Marsh led the run-chase to set up Australia’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Australia now stand second in the Group 1 Super 12s points table, and are almost through to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.
Chris Gayle (15) and Evin Lewis (29) showed some fine aggression at the top, but Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins delivered early blows to reduce West Indies to 35/3 in the fourth over. Gayle struck two sixes in his short blitz and walked back to a standing ovation in what happened to be his last international outing.
Adam Zampa then restricted the scoring in a disciplined spell of 1/20, before Kieron Pollard (44) and Andre Russell (18* off 7) helped West Indies finish at 157/7.
In reply, Aaron Finch’s dismissal to Akeal Hosein for 9 was the lone blip in Australia’s run-chase. David Warner (89*) and Mitchell Marsh (53) stitched 124 off 75 to secure a thumping eight-wicket win with 22 balls to spare. Gayle had a moment of joy late in the day, as he dismissed Marsh moments before Australia completed the chase.
Australia moved to the second position in the points table and are almost through to the semi-finals. South Africa will need to defeat England by a margin of around 60 runs to move past Australia and seal a semi-final spot.
Dominant from Australia
Yeah🥳🥳clinical performance by boys, all eyes on #ENGvSA now then, #t20worldcup2021 .#Aussies elusive t20 title has to come to our hands #Annaatthe . #Warner was terrific,got his form at right time. Just 2 more wins boys #AnnaattheBB100CrIn2Days https://t.co/V4JGgHEQ1j— Michael W (FRANZCO/P.O) (@MichaelWters) November 6, 2021
Superb performance!
David Warner is back in form— jennifer (@jennife74834570) November 6, 2021
The pocket-sized dynamo scored a blistering 89*(56) to help his team get a great win.#DavidWarner #AUS #WI #AUSvWI #WIvAUS #WorldCup #Australia #WestIndies #Cricket #Sky247
Russell muscle!
Russell 111 Metre Six 🔥#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/mcYz4O7UE2— Abhi Ur Rehmani🇦🇫 (@be_mewadi) November 6, 2021
Well played!
Chris Gayle Signs Off with the wicket of Mitchell Marsh 😂#T20WorldCup #AUSvWI @mitchellmarsh_ @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/mx0hF2z1YL— Roger Christ (@RogerEmmanuel7) November 6, 2021
End of an era!
Thank you Dwayne Bravo for all the memories the greatest All Rounder produced by West Indies. legend of the game #Entertainment #Champion #Bravo #DwayneBravo pic.twitter.com/YFh2fOgCCx— Sanjay.V (@Sanjay77977) November 6, 2021
Absolutely
End of an Era - Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. Legend of this game.— ꧁༒☬ 👑Anshu👑☬༒꧂ (@TheAnshur19) November 6, 2021
Rt for Bravo & gyle#Bravo #AUSvWI #gayle #WestIndies pic.twitter.com/ID87uNnkLY
Things you love to see
#Australia created a guard of honour for #Bravo and #Gayle, both autographing the camera! #Bravo had a little champion dance with Warner!#WIvAUS #WIvsAUS #AUSvWI #AUSvsWI #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/oG9tDNTkO2— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) November 6, 2021
Poignant as usual
The banter, mutual respect, a guard of honour by the opposition. 2 absolute legends of T20 cricket— Calmasutra (@gufawaale) November 6, 2021
Dwayne 'Champion' #Bravo &
Chris 'Universe Boss' #Gayle.
Why sports can tug a million heartstrings at one go, so very poignant. #Cricket at its best. #WIvAUS #Aus #WestIndies
HAHA!
Chris Gayle was searching for sand-paper in Warner's pocket instead he found RCB#WIvAUS | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/xSiEl00U9t— Titu Mama™🦁 (@TituTweets_) November 6, 2021
Couldn't agree more
World of cricket miss both of them#UniverseBoss highest runs in #T20s#DJBravo highest wicket taker in #T20s @DJBravo47 @henrygayle— Chili-Milli 🌶️ (@niddalicious) November 6, 2021
Respect from Pakistan, best of luck for the future.#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/u7kCa7Cgg2
- David Warner
- Josh Hazlewood
- Mitchell Marsh
- Dwayne Bravo
- Chris Gayle
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Australia Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.