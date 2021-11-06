 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Australia storm past West Indies to inch closer to semi-finals

    David Warner stroked 89* off 56 to lead Australia to a dominant eight-wicket win

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:40 PM

    Josh Hazlewood bagged 4/39, before David Warner and Mitchell Marsh led the run-chase to set up Australia’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Australia now stand second in the Group 1 Super 12s points table, and are almost through to the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals.

    Chris Gayle (15) and Evin Lewis (29) showed some fine aggression at the top, but Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins delivered early blows to reduce West Indies to 35/3 in the fourth over. Gayle struck two sixes in his short blitz and walked back to a standing ovation in what happened to be his last international outing.

    Adam Zampa then restricted the scoring in a disciplined spell of 1/20, before Kieron Pollard (44) and Andre Russell (18* off 7) helped West Indies finish at 157/7.

    In reply, Aaron Finch’s dismissal to Akeal Hosein for 9 was the lone blip in Australia’s run-chase. David Warner (89*) and Mitchell Marsh (53) stitched 124 off 75 to secure a thumping eight-wicket win with 22 balls to spare. Gayle had a moment of joy late in the day, as he dismissed Marsh moments before Australia completed the chase.

    Australia moved to the second position in the points table and are almost through to the semi-finals. South Africa will need to defeat England by a margin of around 60 runs to move past Australia and seal a semi-final spot.

    Dominant from Australia 

    Superb performance!

    Russell muscle!

    Well played!

    End of an era!

    Absolutely 

    Things you love to see 

    Poignant as usual 

    HAHA!

    Couldn't agree more

