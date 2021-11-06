T20 World Cup 2021 | India's better NRR will put pressure on both New Zealand and Afghanistan, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that both Afghanistan and New Zealand will be under pressure during their must-win T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday, as India have a better net run-rate. India defeated Scotland with eight wickets and 81 balls to spare in Dubai on Friday, to seal their second straight win.

India defeated Scotland comfortably by eight wickets on Friday, to keep their 2021 World Cup semi-final hopes alive. A dominant display boosted their net run-rate to +1.619, which currently stands better than Afghanistan and New Zealand.

India would want Afghanistan to win to keep their chances of entering the semifinals alive. New Zealand would be through on winning, and that will ensure an exit for Virat Kohli's men. Reflecting on the Afghanistan- New Zealand game, Sunil Gavaskar feels that there will be pressure on both the teams as India have a superior NRR.

"This win now in the Afghanistan-New Zealand game, there is pressure on both the teams. Earlier on, it wouldn't have been the case with India's NRR not being good. But with India's NRR being better than both Afghanistan and New Zealand, so the pressure is on both teams," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

After Virat Kohli opted to bowl against Scotland, Indian bowlers put up a brilliant collective performance and bundled the opponents 85. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two and one scalp respectively. India were required to chase the target in 7.1 overs to better their NRR than Afghanistan.

KL Rahul (50 off 19) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16), ensured that the task was completed in 6.3 overs. Gavaskar lauded the "mind-boggling performance".

"Mind-boggling performance by everybody. The way the bowlers bowled and the way the batters then recognised the situation and the equation and batted. There were no crass shots in that, both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma played orthodox cricket shots. It was very, very good," he remarked.

"India knew they couldn't be bowled out when chasing 86. So the openers did the right thing, they went hell bent for leather straight away and put pressure on Scotland."

India will face Namibia in their last Super 12s fixture in Dubai Monday, November 8.