T20 World Cup 2021 | 'Stop this nonsense' - Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Pakistan trolls over fixing claims

Harbhajan Singh on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan fans accusing fixing claims over India's wins against Afghanistan and Scotland at T20 World Cup 2021. Harbhajan added that Pakistan fans are "unable to digest their win over India, which they got after waiting for so many years in World Cups".
India registered thumping victories against Afghanistan and Scotland after suffering defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand at the Super 12s stage. However, after the win over Afghanistan, Pakistan fans on social media trolled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media platforms, with fixing claims in the tournament.
The social media trend continued after the Virat Kohli-led side registered a victory of a similar margin against Scotland on Friday in Dubai. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Pakistan fans for making false accusations against Team India and termed it a “nonsense trend".
"We accept that Pakistan have played very good cricket and everyone also appreciates them for playing so well against India and beating them. Congratulations on that. But if you start misbehaving by claiming that you play fair cricket and if we win, you doubt us, term it unfair, fixed then that is wrong. We all know your cricketers reputation," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.
Notably, Shoaib Akhtar had called out that questions would be raised if New Zealand lose to Afghanistan on Sunday, which would give India a chance for a semi-final qualification.
The veteran Indian spinner further added that "Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India at the ICC mega event".
"Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India, which they got after waiting for so many years in World Cups. There is a way to talk and raise questions. But people are putting serious allegations against us, against Rashid Khann which is pretty cheap and disgraceful," he said.
India will next face Namibia on Monday, November 8 in Dubai.
