T20 World Cup 2021 | Our top-order will fire fully at some point, says Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips has backed the New Zealand top order to fire fully at some point at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. After New Zealand's shaky start against Namibia in Sharjah on Friday, Phillips scored a brisk 39*, while partnering with Jimmy Neesham (35*) to help his side finish 163/4.

New Zealand have managed three wins from four matches at the T20 World Cup 2021 so far, and are currently placed second in the Super 12s Group 2 points table. However, the top-order has failed to put up a collective show in the competition so far, and that might be a worry ahead of their must-win fixture against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell's 49 against India and Martin Guptill's 93 versus Scotland have been the lone significant contributions from the New Zealand top-order thus far.

Against Namibia in Sharjah on Sunday, New Zealand stood at 96/4 after 16 overs, before Glenn Phillips (39* off 21) and Jimmy Neesham (35* off 23) powered them to 163/4. It proved to be enough as they registered a convincing 52-run win - their third on the trot.

Reflecting on New Zealand's lack of top-order exploits, Glenn Phillips has backed the top order saying that they will fire fully at some point.

"Our top order is going to fire fully at some point and, as we've already seen against India, we didn't need to get involved in it,” he said.

"For us, having 160 was always the goal in mind, so it was how can we go about our work to be able to take the most off the last few overs.

"In situations like this, when we lose a couple of early ones and we get into a little bit of a pickle, (we know) that our middle order can always bring it back, if we need to.”

New Zealand will play last Super 12s fixture against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 7 and a victory will ensure them a place in the semi-finals.