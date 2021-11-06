T20 World Cup 2021 | End of an era, says Kieron Pollard as Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo bow out of international cricket

Aa Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo made their final international appearance on Saturday, Kieron Pollard stated that it marked the end of an era. West Indies bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 with an eight-wicket defeat, and Gayle scored 15 off 9 and dismissed Mitchell Marsh in final moments of play.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies scored 157/7, with crucial contributions from Kieron Pollard (44), Evin Lewis (29), and Shimron Hetmyer (27). For Australia, Josh Hazelwood was the pick of the bowlers as he returned 4/39.

In reply, Australia chased down the target in 16.2 overs as David Warner (89*) and Mitchell Marsh (53) scored brisk fifties and partnered for a 124-run stand.

The match between Australia and West Indies also witnessed a final T20I appearance for Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard stated that it was the end of an era, as the two legends bid farewell. He further added that Gayle and Bravo have done great things in T20 cricket around the world.

"I think overall has been a disappointing campaign. The batting has lived up to expectations, bowling has been decent. We could have done better with the fielding as well. Overall we weren't good enough. But for me, it's the end of a generation/era where you have some guys who have done some good things for T20 cricket, not only in the Caribbean but around the world. Sometimes one tournament you don't want to sum up the entire thing when it comes to that but rationally these guys have done pretty well for themselves and we as people are very, very proud. Obviously we need to look at the way we play T20 cricket again," said Pollard after the match.

Reflecting on his team's performance, Pollard admitted that his men failed to outplay the opposition in the T20 World Cup 2021. He thanked fans for their support throughout.

"Our team is set-up for powerhitters to do a lot of damage but we weren't able to do that," he said. "We have seen in these conditions that one guy in that top four has to bat through, when you get in try and stay as long as possible. It's hard for the guys to come and hit straightaway. That is something that we need to do better but the good thing is that we have to start from foundation now and that's the reality of the situation.

"There is nothing that we can do about it now. That journey would not have just started at this World Cup. The journey would have started earlier to get points accumalated whatever needed to qualify. For us it is what it is. We have to live with that. Couple of years ago we have to qualify for the 50-over World Cup and we did. So whoever in the position in terms of personnel now, we have to rebuild and do it. Thanks to everyone who have supported us. Thanks to the Caribbean fans, yes we disappointed you as a team, sorry. But life goes on. Thank you very much."

David Waner, who was adjudged Man of the match for his unbeaten 89, heaped praise on Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle for their contributions to the game.

"DJ has been the benchmark for all the players coming out of the Caribbean, Chris as well for all opening batters around the world, he sets a high standard and I look up to him," said Warner after the match.