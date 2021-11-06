 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | ‘Bradman of T20 cricket’ - Twitter hails Chris Gayle as he bows out of international cricket

    Chris Gayle scored 15 off 9 against Australia on Saturday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:15 PM

    Chris Gayle was positive right from the outset in West Indies’ final T20 World Cup 2021 outing against Australia on Saturday, smashing two sixes before being castled by Pat Cummins for 15. It happened to be his last international outing, and the cricketing world hailed the "Universe Boss".

    Chris Gayle strode in to bat with sunglasses on and tonked a six each off Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to roll back years and ignite hopes of a flyer. However, he dragged one onto his stumps from Cummins and raised his bat to the team and spectators as he walked back.

    Australia eventually registered a thumping eight-wicket win, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scoring fifties, but that wasn't before Gayle dismissed Marsh off the final ball of his only over to bow out with style.

    The “Universe Boss” aggregated 1,899 runs from 79 T20I matches and was an integral part of West Indies T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016.

    It was also the last T20I outing for Dwayne Bravo, who scored 10 in the West Indies' first innings effort of 157/7, before returning 0/36 from his four-over spell.

