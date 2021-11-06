SMAT 2021-22 | Wasim Jaffer reacts as Odisha lose by one run after controversial boundary call in final over

After the finish, head coach Wasim Jaffer pointed out an umpiring error from the last over, during which a boundary wasn’t awarded to his team amd that eventually cost them the game. Facing T Natarajan, Raut played a shot between the long-off and covers when his team needed 12 off 3, which appeared to be hitting the ropes even though the Tamil Nadu fielder was trying to stop the boundary. The umpires didn’t adjudge that as a boundary, and the equation was reduced to 10 off 2. Raut hit two consecutive fours thereafter, as his team fell short by a run.