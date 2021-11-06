Shakib Al Hasan set to miss home T20I series versus Pakistan with hamstring injury

Today at 12:01 PM
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the three-match T20I series against Pakistan to be played later this month, with hamstring injury. Team’s chief physician Debashish Chowdhury stated that Shakib could be back for the two-match Test series, beginning November 26.
After a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, in which they lost each of their fivee Super 12s matches, Bangladesh will now lay focus on the upcoming home series against Pakistan which features three T20Is and two Tests. However, they are likely to miss the services of their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, with him having sustained a left lower hamstring strain.
Shakib had experienced discomfort during the team's Super 12s clash against West Indies in Sharjah last week, and was subsequently ruled out of the competition.
Shakib is expected to take at least three weeks to recover fully, which means that che could miss the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, beginning November 19. Giving an update on the all-rounder’s injury, team’s chief physician Debashish Chowdhury informed the media that he could be back for Test series, which begins a week later.
"Shakib will take at least three weeks to recover and get back to the field. He might be able to play the Test series," he said.
The three T20Is will be played on November 19,20 and 22 respectively at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The first Test will be played at the Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26, while the second one will be played in Dhaka from December 4.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.