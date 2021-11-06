SA vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Kagiso Rabada's hat-trick help South Africa thrash England

Yesterday at 11:39 PM
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada struck on his three bowls in the last over of the match to claim his first-ever T20 hat-trick on Saturday in Sharjah. Bowling against England in the final over, Rabada scalped the wickets of Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, and Chris Jordan to guide his side to victory.
Kagiso became the 5th bowler after Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher, and Wanindu Hasaranga to achieve this feat in T20 internationals.
Rabada, who conceded three sixes in his third over against England, struck three times in the final over of the match, to claim his first-ever T20I hat-trick. Rabada first dismissed Chris Woakes as he was caught on the boundary line by Anrich Nortje. Next up, Eoin Morgan was sent to the hands of Keshav Maharaj as he tried a pull stroke. On the hat-trick delivery, the South Africa pacer, dismissed Chris Jordan, who tried a big shot in the final over.
Ealier, After winning the toss, England opted to bowl first, and Moeen Ali started off well for his team as he scalped the wicket of Reeza Hendricks (2) in the third over. However, opener Quinton de Kock (34), partnered for a 71-runs stand along with Rassie van der Dussen before the former departed in the 12th over. Aiden Markram (52*), who walked out to bat at No.4 scored a brisk fifty, whereas Van der Dussen stood solid at one end and anchored the South Africa innings with his unbeaten 94 off 60 balls.
In reply, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler partnered for a 38-run stand before the former left the field as he sustained an injury. The England wicket-keeper batsman, who scored a century in his last outing fell to Anrich Nortje in the sixth over. Jonny Bairstow could not contribute much to the England innings as he managed to score only 1 run in his 3-ball stay. However, Moeen Ali (37) and Dawid Malan (33) partnered for a 51-run stand before the former departed in the 13th over. Malan and Liam Livingstone (28) struck boundaries and sixes at regular intervals, but a disciplined bowling performance from the South Africa bowlers restricted England to 179/8. Despite a 10-run victory against England, South Africa are knocked out of the tournament due to poor NRR in Group 1.
November 6, 2021
HAT-TRICK FOR KAGISO RABADA!— Muhammad Alam Khan (@mdalamkhan90s) November 6, 2021
It's the third hat-trick of this year's #SAvsENG#ENGvSA #T20WorldCup
HAT-TRICK for Kagiso Rabada! 🔥— Pathan Bhai🇦🇫 (@PathanBhaiii) November 6, 2021
☝️ Chris Woakes
☝️ Eoin Morgan
☝️ Chris Jordan#SouthAfrica #SAvsENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/25ITmt7OBV
Oh my, Oh my, oh my KG.... he's one hell of a bowler.— Harshit patel (@Harshit67575077) November 6, 2021
Take a bow bud...#Hattrick #Kagisorabada#ENGvSA #T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/9xJMSJy55K
ODI Hat trick ✅— ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) November 6, 2021
T20I Hat trick ✅
Kagiso Rabada ~ Only Southafrica Bowler to Pick Hat trick in both ODI & T20I Format#T20WorldCup
South africa wins the match🏏 kagiso rabada on hat trick congratulations! South Africa❤️#ENGvSA#ICCT20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/PvkDpy139R— نایاب شیرازی (@NayabSherazi143) November 6, 2021
Only South Africa can win 4 out of 5 matches and still get knocked out on NRR. #ENGvSA #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup21— Abhilash (@abhilash17srk) November 6, 2021
Heartbeat for South Africa but well played beating the unbeatan side England and ends the tour on high— mudassar nazir (@mudassarnazir71) November 6, 2021
Congrats for victory tonight#ENGvSA Well Played pic.twitter.com/VxVV3JJWC1
Really disappointed 😶— 🆆🅰🅻🅴🅴🅳 🅼🅰🅻🅸🅺 🏏🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@WaleedMalik_210) November 6, 2021
Sad to see this...........
Better luck next time Team South Africa#ENGvSA#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IbBJt5B9MG
South Africa is the most unlucky team in ICC tournaments 💔💯💔— Smaak Ahmed (@smaaricket) November 6, 2021
#ENGvSA
In 2012 #India needed to win by more than 30 to qualify into the #SemiFinal , In the end they won by 1 run against #SouthAfrica— Vishwa (@Vishwavdc) November 6, 2021
And today #SouthAfrica needed to win by more than 58 runs to qualify but they ended up winning by just 10 runs against #England#T20WorldCup #ENGvSA
