T20 World Cup | India should learn from England, Joe Root would have been captain if he was Indian, says Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has said that Indian team management should learn from England and adapt horses for courses policy. Chopra pointed out that in sub-continent culture individuals are given preference, adding that Joe Root would have been a captain if he was an Indian.

The comments from the former India cricketer comes amid belowpar performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup where they suffered 10 and 8 wicket defeats against Pakistana and New Zealand respectively.

India are struggling hard to stay in the semi-finals race after winning just one out of their three games so far. In fact, the Virat Kohli's team will have it's eyes set on the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday. A New Zealand win is sure to send out of the tournament.

Aakash Chopra has reckoned that roles of players across format in the England team is fixed, India should avoid laying out their plans around indivuals and should have an overall philosophy instead.

“They have horses for courses policy. Dawid Malan is in the T20 squad but doesn’t play too many Tests. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been told what is expected of them. Their priorities are very clear. That is why even if some players are missing, there is someone else who can get into that role very quickly and seamlessly.

“India will have to learn from this. You cannot make strategies centered around individuals. They should have a philosophy in place and fit the other things in. This is a sub-continent culture where individuals are given preference, which we need to move away from,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

To elaborate his point, the 44-year-old also pointed out that Joe Root, England Test captain, is not part of the T20I setup.

“England did not take into consideration Test performances, no matter how good they were. Look at Joe Root’s case. If Joe Root was an Indian, do you think he would not have been part of the Indian T20 squad? I can give you in writing that Root would have been part of the team even if he had a strike rate of 125. He might even have been the captain of the T20 team. This is what India is all about. That is not how England thinks,” Chopra added.