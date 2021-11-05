T20 World Cup | Glad to be back in our mojo, says Virat Kohli after India gun down 86 in 6.3 overs vs Scotland

After India thrashed Scotland by 8 wickets by chasing down a 86-run target in just 6.3 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, Virat Kohli said that he was glad to see the team back in form. With the massive win, India leapfrogged Afghanistan to occupy the third spot in Group 2.

India had brought their Net Run Rate (NRR) in the positive territory after beating Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday. With the thumping win over Kyle Coetzer's Scotland, India bettered their NRR further and toppled Afghanistan, who have also won two of their four matches so far.

The Men in Blue had to chase down the target in 7.1 overs to go past Afghanistan's and New Zealand's NRR of +1.481 and +1.277. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma brought up the fastest team fifty of the ongoing showpiece event in just 3.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (6* off 2) finished the match with a gigantic six.

India would now just want Afghanistan to beat New Zealand on Sunday to become the second team from the group to enter the final four. Notably, Pakistan have already qualified for the final four of the ICC showpiece event.

Earlier, in the match Ravindra Jadeja ripped through the Scottish bowling line-up with his figures of 3 for 15 in four overs. Mohammed Shami also registered the same bowling figures, but with an over less. Jasprit Bumrah also managed 2 wickets for 10 runs in 3.4 overs.

Talking to Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli said he wasn't surprised by his team's stellar performance. He added that the team was aware of its capabilities, adding that India were glad to get back to the groove of things.

"A dominating performance. It was something we were striving to again. I don't want to say too much about today because we know how we can play. These little things in T20 cricket (India one their first toss at T20 World Cup 2021) matter and we're glad to be back in our mojo. We spoke about 100-120 max but we restricted them to a total that allowed us to leapfrog everyone else.

"We spoke about finishing in the 8-10 over bracket. You don't want to go in with six-and-a-half or a seven-and-half run mark because then you're doing too much. We gave that bracket and allowed them to get that momentum. If you look at our practice games as well, the guys have been batting like that. Two overs of cricket like that and the momentum of the tournament could have been completely different. We basically broke it down to the fact that we couldn't get away at all in those two games, two overs could have made the difference. I'm just pleased everyone is getting into their own," Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli on his birthday celebration plans

Virat Kohli, who turned 33-year-old today (November 5), said that he was more than overwhelmed to have his family around him on the occasion. The Delhi-born said that his teammates and fans have also been kind with their wishes for him.

"I'm over that phase now. My wife and daughter are here and that celebration is enough, the family being here is a blessing in itself."

Nobody can beat us if we play like this: Ravindra Jadeja

Man of the Match Ravindra Jadeja reckoned that Team India would be unbeatable if they continue to play the same brand of cricket. On asked about his favourite among the three wickets he scalped on Friday, the southpaw said castlin Richie Berrington was special.

"Enjoyed bowling on this pitch, the odd ball was turning. The first wicket was the special one - whenever you get a batter out on a turning ball, it's special. We just looked to play a good brand of cricket. We were just looking to play our best game. If we play like this, nobody can beat us. In T20s, we have to play like this, that is for sure," Jadeja said.

India next face Namibia in the last match of the Super 12 stage.