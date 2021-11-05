T20 World Cup | 'Bhai don't worry', says Rashid Khan's in cheeky reply to Ashwin ahead of Afghanistan vs New Zealand clash

Today at 8:05 PM
Rashid Khan has given a cheeky reply to Ravichandran Ashwin after he offered help to get injured Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman fit and fine for the all-important clash against New Zealand on Sunday. Notably, India can qualify for the semi-finals if Afghanistan beat the New Zealand side.
On the eve of the match against Scotland, Ashwin called cricket a "funny" game. The comment from the premier spinner came as India's chances of qualifying for the semi-final depends completely on Afghanistan's match against New Zealand on Sunday. India are hoping for an Afghanistan win but with a narrow margin as the Mohammad Nabi-led side have a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) in Group 2 Super 12.
India are also hoping star Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has missed out on his team's last two matches, to take the field against the Kiwis. In fact, Ashwin has even offered physio support to the Afghanistan team.
“It’s a funny game, and Afghanistan has played good cricket. I really wish if we could provide any physio support to Mujeeb we can get him on the field, and that is all we can wish for. All the very best to them," Ashwin said on a lighter note on Thursday.
Reacting to Ashwin's offer, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan gave a cheeky reply to Ashwin and wrote, "@ashwinravi99 Bhai Don’t worry our team Physio Prasanth Panchada 'Chusukuntunnaru (sic)."
New Zealand defeated Namibia on Friday and climbed to the second spot in the Group 2 points table. The Kane Williamson-led side are just a win away to book a semi-finals berth.
India, on the other hand, face Scotland in the evening match on Friday and then face Namibia on Monday.
