T20 World Cup 2021 | West Indies fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka

Today at 6:57 PM
Players of the West Indies squad have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for fees for maintaining slow over-rate during their 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday. Defending champions West Indies crashed out after their 3rd defeat.
David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kieron Pollard-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target in Abu Dhabi after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
According to an ICC statement, Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Langton Rusere, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge. The side will play their last match of the showpiece event against Ausralia on Saturday.
