    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand overcome Namibia hurdle to inch closer to semi-finals

    Tim Southee led New Zealand's bowling in their dominant 52-run win over Namibia

    | Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:16 PM

    New Zealand registered a crucial 52-run win over Namibia in Sharjah on Friday - their third at the T20 World Cup 2021 - to inch closer to a semi-final berth. That sets up their clash against Afghanistan on Sunday as a virtual quarterfinal, with India too in the mix with an outside chance.

    Tim Southee (2/15) and Trent Boult showcased their exemplary skills and control to highlight New Zealand’s all-around bowling effort which limited Namibia to 111/7 in their run-chase of 164. Southee was the standout, as he bowled two quiet overs upfront, and returned to get the key wickets of David Wiese and Dane Green later in the innings to round off an impressive spell.

    Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Jimmy Neesham bagged a wicket each.

    Earlier, Namibia had managed to restrict New Zealand to 96/4 after 16 overs, before Glenn Phillips (39* off 21) and Jimmy Neesham (35* off 23) unleashed a late flourish to help their side finish 163/4.

    New Zealand jumped to the second position in the Group 2 points table, with six points and a healthy net run-rate (NRR) of +1.277.

    An outright win against Afghanistan in their last Super 12s fixture should see Kane Williamson’s men through to the semi-final. However, a defeat would boil it down to the NRR, with the two teams and India still in the mix.

    Brilliant performance from the black caps  

    India definitely needs a miracle now 

    HAHA!

    True!

    India needs to step up now 

    Watch it on loop!

    Nambia fought well against a strong opposition 

    Fantastic from NZ yet again 

    HAHA!

