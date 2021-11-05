T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand overcome Namibia hurdle to inch closer to semi-finals

Today at 7:16 PM
New Zealand registered a crucial 52-run win over Namibia in Sharjah on Friday - their third at the T20 World Cup 2021 - to inch closer to a semi-final berth. That sets up their clash against Afghanistan on Sunday as a virtual quarterfinal, with India too in the mix with an outside chance.
Tim Southee (2/15) and Trent Boult showcased their exemplary skills and control to highlight New Zealand’s all-around bowling effort which limited Namibia to 111/7 in their run-chase of 164. Southee was the standout, as he bowled two quiet overs upfront, and returned to get the key wickets of David Wiese and Dane Green later in the innings to round off an impressive spell.
Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Jimmy Neesham bagged a wicket each.
Earlier, Namibia had managed to restrict New Zealand to 96/4 after 16 overs, before Glenn Phillips (39* off 21) and Jimmy Neesham (35* off 23) unleashed a late flourish to help their side finish 163/4.
New Zealand jumped to the second position in the Group 2 points table, with six points and a healthy net run-rate (NRR) of +1.277.
An outright win against Afghanistan in their last Super 12s fixture should see Kane Williamson’s men through to the semi-final. However, a defeat would boil it down to the NRR, with the two teams and India still in the mix.
Brilliant performance from the black caps
Most wickets by a New Zealander in WT20s— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) November 5, 2021
20-Nathan Mccullum
20-Daniel Vettori
19- Tim Southee
17- Ish Sodhi
16- Kyle Mills
12- Mitchell Santner
12- Trent Boult
12- Shane Bond #NZvNAM#Cricket#T20WorldCup21 pic.twitter.com/77IAEAkA06
India definitely needs a miracle now
With this Win NZ were closs to the Semis Door 🙌— C-note (@Itz_Chethan) November 5, 2021
Now India's chances are Blinking 😞#NZvNAM #T20WorldCup #INDvsAFG #Teamindia pic.twitter.com/rQxqH15Hal
HAHA!
Indians during Whole match after seeing Death overs balling of #Namibia 💔#NZvNAM #NZvsNAM pic.twitter.com/z1mQUpdNEO— @ShEikh💥🇵🇰 (@ShEikhTweets1) November 5, 2021
True!
Though the #NZvNAM game kept IND fans on the tenterhooks for the first half, the result was never in doubt after that late assault from NZ batters.— Armchair Cricket Podcast (@ArmchairCricPod) November 5, 2021
NZ have grown in strength and look more settled as the #Super12s have gone on. Hope they break their #WC duck in #t20worldcup2021
India needs to step up now
Just gets harder for India now #NZvNAM— Eric Dastoor (@EricDastoor) November 5, 2021
Watch it on loop!
Conway gone. Excellent all round efforts by NAMIBIA.#NZvNAM #ICCT20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/TzYGfFKB9D— RISHI (@RISHIKARTHEEK) November 5, 2021
Nambia fought well against a strong opposition
The Two Things @CricketNamibia1 Needs Improve Against Test Nations Is That ✍️— SportsFreak_Sameer (@Sidharth_World_) November 5, 2021
1: Have To Take Advantage Of PP In Batting
2: And To Bowl Brilliantly In Death Overs. Think They Will Improve ✍️@gerharderasmus @PierredeBruyn2 @albiemorkel#NAM #T20WorldCup #NZvNAM
Fantastic from NZ yet again
Phillips & Neesham were involved in a match winning partnership of 76 in just 36 balls. Namibia were 36/0 after 6 overs (36 balls). New Zealand win the 36th match of the T20I World Cup 2021 to inch closer to the semi final. 36 is fantastic. 🇳🇿 #India36allout #NZvNAM #T20WorldCup— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 5, 2021
HAHA!
Reaction of our neighbours after watching New Zealand's win.😀#NewZealand #T20WorldCup #PakistanTeam #NZvNAM #NZvsNAM pic.twitter.com/28XbZHFrWo— Ramsha Nazeer (@RamshaNazeer4) November 5, 2021
