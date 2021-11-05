 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as India thrash Scotland in 6.3 overs, stay alive in tournament

    India thrashed Scotland by 8 wickets on Friday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:59 PM

    KL Rahul hit 50 off 19 balls and Rohit Sharma gave him a good support with his 16-ball 30 as India chased down 86-run target against Scotland in just 6.3 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Earlier, in the match Ravindra Jadeja registered his career best T20I figures of 3/15.

    The Men in Blue had to chase down the target in 7.1 overs to go past Afghanistan's and New Zealand's NRR of +1.481 and +1.277. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma brought up the fastest team fifty of the ongoing showpiece event in just 3.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (6* off 2) finished the match with a gigantic six as India won the match by 8 wickets. Only Sri Lanka (90) and Australia (82) have won a T20I match with more balls to spare. 

    While Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals, New Zealand are placed second and Afghanistan - who have won two games, fourth behind India (also two wins in four matches) in Group 2 Super 12s points table. 

    India would now just want Afghanistan to beat New Zealand on Sunday to become the second team from the group to enter the final four. 

    Earlier, in the match Ravindra Jadeja ripped through the Scottish bowling line-up with his figures of 3 for 15 in four overs. Mohammed Shami also registered the same bowling figures, but with an over less. Jasprit Bumrah also managed 2 wickets for 10 runs in 3.4 overs. 

