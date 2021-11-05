T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as India thrash Scotland in 6.3 overs, stay alive in tournament

The Men in Blue had to chase down the target in 7.1 overs to go past Afghanistan's and New Zealand's NRR of +1.481 and +1.277. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma brought up the fastest team fifty of the ongoing showpiece event in just 3.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (6* off 2) finished the match with a gigantic six as India won the match by 8 wickets. Only Sri Lanka (90) and Australia (82) have won a T20I match with more balls to spare.