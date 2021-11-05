T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as India thrash Scotland in 6.3 overs, stay alive in tournament

Today at 9:59 PM
KL Rahul hit 50 off 19 balls and Rohit Sharma gave him a good support with his 16-ball 30 as India chased down 86-run target against Scotland in just 6.3 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Earlier, in the match Ravindra Jadeja registered his career best T20I figures of 3/15.
The Men in Blue had to chase down the target in 7.1 overs to go past Afghanistan's and New Zealand's NRR of +1.481 and +1.277. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma brought up the fastest team fifty of the ongoing showpiece event in just 3.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (6* off 2) finished the match with a gigantic six as India won the match by 8 wickets. Only Sri Lanka (90) and Australia (82) have won a T20I match with more balls to spare.
While Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals, New Zealand are placed second and Afghanistan - who have won two games, fourth behind India (also two wins in four matches) in Group 2 Super 12s points table.
India would now just want Afghanistan to beat New Zealand on Sunday to become the second team from the group to enter the final four.
Earlier, in the match Ravindra Jadeja ripped through the Scottish bowling line-up with his figures of 3 for 15 in four overs. Mohammed Shami also registered the same bowling figures, but with an over less. Jasprit Bumrah also managed 2 wickets for 10 runs in 3.4 overs.
KLASSIC!
November 5, 2021
NRR ACHIEVED!
Ok so NRR has been achieved. Now over to you #Afghanistan. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup— ChiCkoo (@chickoo_chirag) November 5, 2021
AFGHANISTAN!
Indian camp should literally go in Afghanistan camp and train them whole night so that they can beat NZ by less margin😂#IndvsSCO #INDvSCO #IndiaVsScotland #ICCT20WorldCup2021— Anubhav 😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) November 5, 2021
WHAT A GAME!
India needed to chase the target down in 7.1 overs to take their NRR above that of Afghanistan and New Zealand. They have done that in 6.3 overs. Everything for the Indian fans depends on one match now!#teamindia #INDvSCO | #T20WorldCup— "R" (@rjk_rs) November 5, 2021
KOHLI KOHLI!
The PA announcer at Dubai has grabbed the mic to urge the crowd to chant “Kohli! Kohli! Kohli!” as India sweep to victory. Tough gig for Scotland, in an @ICC tournament at a neutral venue. #INDvSCO— Kit Harris (@cricketkit) November 5, 2021
PLEASE!
Team India Current NRR +1.62— Ro-Hitman FC™ 🇮🇳 (@Rohit_FC_) November 5, 2021
Now Its All In A Hands Of Afghanistan Hands🙂@ACBofficials Come On Guys Win The Match For Indian On 7th🙏#INDvSCO #T20WorldCup
LOL!
Scotland in this worldcup be like: #INDvsSCO #INDvSCO pic.twitter.com/Ly1veDjwE9— hamail. (@hamailsays) November 5, 2021
GREAT GAME!
Bhai yeh toh shuru hote hi, ___💙— Adv Pavnesh chauhan (@Pavneshchauhan2) November 5, 2021
Opposition bowled out ✅
NRR boosted above 🇳🇿 and 🇦🇫 ✅
A perfect night as #TeamIndia win by 8⃣ wickets#INDvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/APGbL1jGGX
INCREDIBLE!
Wow incredible #INDvSCO #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #Ind #Sco— Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) November 5, 2021
THE BEST!
Winning with most balls to spare in T20 WCs— Vickkky (@iamvikas98) November 5, 2021
90 SL v Net Chittagong 2014
82 Aus v Ban Dubai 2021
81 Ind v Sco Dubai 2021 *
77 SL v Net Sharjah 2021
74 NZ v Ken Durban 2007
70 Eng v WI Dubai 2021 #INDvSCO #Cricket #ICCT20WorldCup2021
ON THE CHARGE!
KL Rahul on the charge 🔋— Sachin Kumar (@SachinK65683927) November 5, 2021
He’s at his lethal best! #INDvSCO
